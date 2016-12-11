$1.8M computer purchase quietly passes

The four-year lease with Apple Inc. calls for four payments of almost $438,000 and includes a buyout of $1.

District 833 plans to refurbish for student use the computers that are being replaced, according to an administrative report to the School Board from finance director Dan Pyan and technology director Bob Berkowitz.

With a 6-0 vote, the School Board passed the large purchase among the other items deemed noncontroversial on its consent agenda. School board member Tracy Brunnette was absent from the meeting.