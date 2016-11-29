First culture ambassadors named

South Washington County Schools has awarded its first group of monthly "climate and culture ambassadors," employees who exhibit exceptional behavior that improves climate and culture. The November ambassadors are (from left) Gail Ivesdale, a Community Education administrative assistant; Bill Rahn, a Woodbury High School math teacher; and Linda Homan, a paraprofessional in the Next Step program. They were recognized at the District 833 School Board meeting Nov. 17. Improving climate and culture for students as well as employees is part of the district's new strategic plan. (Bulletin photo by Scott Wente)