De-'Mock'-racy in action

Tuesday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced the first round of results in the Minnesota Students Vote 2016, the first mock election for high school students in Minnesota.

More than 77,000 high school students in 213 schools have voted as of Oct. 31.

Trump received 26,930 votes statewide, or 34.97 percent, to Clinton's 25,333, or 32.89 percent.

The third highest vote-getter was the Constitution Party ticket of Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley, who received 986 votes, or 1.28 percent.

School District 833 bucked the statewide trend. While Trump carried East Ridge High School, with 833 votes to Clinton's 258, the former secretary of state edged Trump 355-304 at Park High School and 697-355 at Woodbury High School.

Dan R. Vacek of the Legal Marijuana Now party garnered 165 votes at Park and 23 votes at East Ridge. Vacek, whose running mate is Mark Elworth Jr., received only a single vote at Woodbury High School.

Libertarian party candidate Gary Johnson picked up 27 votes at East Ridge, 89 votes at Park and 66 votes at Woodbury.

In District 622, Clinton scored a lopsided victory at Tartan Senior High School, with 466 votes compared to 255 for Trump. The Legal Marijuana Party candidate Dan Vacek received 127 votes, while Libertarian Party Johnson received 50 votes.

The race was the closest at Stillwater Area High School in School District 834, where Clinton edged Trump 462-424.

The mock election is designed to teach young people about the voting process. To be included in the first round, high schools were required to report results by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Each school could decide how and where the voting took place. Sixty-seven high schools have yet to report in.

For more information, visit sos.state.mn.us.