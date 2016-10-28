The project has been a community effort for the school and was made possible by partnering with Audubon Minnesota, Washington County Pheasants Forever, Washington Conservation District, Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc., Bayport Fire Department, and Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization.

“With the school, students, and partners involved, we have a solid recipe for long-term success for creating an established prairie,” said Kristin Hall, Audubon Minnesota’s conservation manager. “This restoration will provide important habitat as well as create a more resilient environment in the wake of a changing climate by keeping water on the landscape.”

There is a great need for prairie restoration in Minnesota and across the country: less than 1 percent of prairies remain of the 200 million acres of grassland that covered North America, according to a press release. For the project, the school will use a pollinator-friendly, locally-sourced seed mix including at least sixteen native wildflower species.

In addition to the environmental benefits, the most important element of having a native prairie restoration right on the school grounds is the creation of an outdoor classroom.

About 250 Woodbury students attend St. Croix Prep.