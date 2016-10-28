Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    St. Croix Prep Academy kids, staff and community partners set to restore prairie

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff Today at 1:11 p.m.
    St. Croix Prep students Irelyn Kelly, left, and Raaga Podaralla gather native plant seeds for a prairie planting. (Submitted photo)1 / 4
    Prairie is good for birds, pollinators, and clean water, but less than 1 percent of the nation’s prairie habitat remains. Lilianne Sather, left, Irelyn Kelly, and Evan Schweiss are doing their part to help. (Submitted photo)2 / 4
    Students from St. Croix Prep pose for a photo after building bluebird nestboxes for installation at the school. Pictured in the front row are Erin Hall, left, Brooke Kelly, and Brygg Benson. In the middle row are Morgan Topel, left, Elsa Hall, Amelia Smith, Larson Sather, Andrew Brekke, Evan Schweiss, Emma Schmidt, Natalie Donnay, and Leila Roubik. In the back row are Jackson Sather, left, Bjorn Benson, Irelyn Kelly, Raaga Podaralla, and Lilianne Sather. (Submitted photo) 3 / 4
    Students in Stillwater built bluebird nestboxes as part of a Girl Scout Golden Award project. Samantha Herje, back left, is a Girl Scout who donated all the materials for the bluebird nest box building class. Students pictured are: Leila Roubik (a middle-school student), front left, Isabella Kelly, and Emma Schmidt. (Submitted photo)4 / 4

    St. Croix Preparatory Academy is the site of a new prairie restoration project.

    More than 1,170 St. Croix Prep students and 120 staff, along with many parents and community partners, will plant and seed nearly 10 acres on Friday.

    The project has been a community effort for the school and was made possible by partnering with Audubon Minnesota, Washington County Pheasants Forever, Washington Conservation District, Emmons & Olivier Resources, Inc., Bayport Fire Department, and Middle St. Croix Watershed Management Organization.

    “With the school, students, and partners involved, we have a solid recipe for long-term success for creating an established prairie,” said Kristin Hall, Audubon Minnesota’s conservation manager. “This restoration will provide important habitat as well as create a more resilient environment in the wake of a changing climate by keeping water on the landscape.”

    There is a great need for prairie restoration in Minnesota and across the country: less than 1 percent of prairies remain of the 200 million acres of grassland that covered North America, according to a press release. For the project, the school will use a pollinator-friendly, locally-sourced seed mix including at least sixteen native wildflower species.

    In addition to the environmental benefits, the most important element of having a native prairie restoration right on the school grounds is the creation of an outdoor classroom.

    About 250 Woodbury students attend St. Croix Prep.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSt. Croix Prep AcademystillwaterSchoolssocialwoodburybirds
    Advertisement
    randomness