Besides growth, primary reasons for the changes are: acquisition of Valley Crossing Elementary in Woodbury; construction of the new Oltman Middle School; and conversion of the middle school to Nuevas Fronteras Elementary, a key component of the Spanish immersion program.

Crestview Elementary has 643 students enrolled this year, including Nuevas Fronteras.

"This is far over our functional capacity," assistant superintendent Mike Johnson said.

Pine Hill Elementary will be taxed, eventually, by nearby housing growth.

Changes will focus on Hillside, Pullman, Armstrong and Cottage Grove elementary schools, Johnson said.

The district creates what is called a guiding change document for boundary changes. The southern elementary attendance boundary change process is meant to: eliminate the sharing of a school by Nuevas Fronteras and Crestview; rebalance enrollment; maintain contiguous geographic boundaries; provide safe and efficient transportation; allocate space for growth from only known areas of future development; provide boundaries that will last at least six years; and move the least number of students, creating lasting boundaries.

District 833 hopes not to change elementary start times, while that might not be possible in all cases.

The boundary plan should allow sufficient space for pre-kindergarteners to attend their elementary attendance boundary school, according to the guiding change document.

In recent years, boundary changes have often been a reaction to massive growth in housing.

While district officials don't believe they will achieve the city of Cottage Grove's ambitious population estimates, they foresee rapid growth and more demands for local schools.

"We built East Ridge, we were overcrowded," board member Michelle Witte said. "We built Liberty Ridge (Elementary in Woodbury), we were overcrowded. It's frustrating."

Some of the growth will be stimulated by District 833, Superintendent Keith Jacobus said. "We've seen existing homes turn over, with kids coming in. So that's a good sign, as well."

Southern boundary changes will reflect what board member Joe Slavin called "the new reality," as he referred to modified population growth projections by Mike Vogel, interim director of facilities and construction.

The long-range facilities plan failed to meet 2014 population projections districtwide.

Eighty percent of the houses projected by Woodbury city officials materialized, while Cottage Grove's projections fell 40 to 50 percent short. That's 1,200 or more kids fewer than expected, Vogel said.

Business developments in Cottage Grove might cause things to change, Jacobus said.

"If the demand is there, there can be a catch-up provision," Vogel said. "At this point, it's difficult to say that might occur."

Enrollment projections do not include the 540 pre-kindergarteners in the district, while each school has allocated space for pre-K classrooms should the fee-based programs increase in enrollment or should the state fund the programs in the future.