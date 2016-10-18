Brookview Elementary shell takes shape

A $25 million, 74,000-square-foot building near the intersection of Brookview Road and Settlers Ridge Parkway, Brookview Elementary will house up to 450 students from District 834, which already draws students from Woodbury.

"We're very excited to have a presence in Woodbury," Drommerhausen said of the first building District 834 has owned in Woodbury. "We've never had this before."

Through September, Drommerhausen has seen the walls go up and building enclosure begin to take place.

Transition activities have begun, including communication with the families of 400-some students living within the school's attendance boundaries and the scheduling of meet-and-greet events.

The transition team—12 classroom teachers, a special ed teacher, a pre-K teacher, a custodian, a food service manager, six paraprofessionals, and the principal—also make up the beginnings of the school's staff. They have already begun monthly large-group meetings as they focus on procedures and programming in time for the 2017-18 school year. Job openings remain in classroom sections, specialties like music, physical education, and special ed, and intervention—depending on enrollment.

Until this school year, District 834 had 270 students attending Valley Crossing Elementary in Woodbury. When South Washington County Schools bought Valley Crossing building, District 834 officials decided to replace the lost space. Valley Crossing was a boundary school for Stillwater Area Public Schools, and the students living within the former Valley Crossing boundaries will be sent to Brookview Elementary.

Some students who attend Afton-Lakeland Elementary will move to Brookview Elementary, according to a district attendance boundary realignment.

Overcrowding at Lake Elmo Elementary, which houses some Woodbury resident students, has also necessitated the construction of Brookview Elementary.

"We need it for our students," Drommerhausen said.

Brookview Elementary will house preschoolers through fifth graders, with three classrooms per K-5 grade level.

The traditional building is constructed in three sections: pre-K, kindergarten and first grade; second and third grades; and fourth and fifth grades. Partitions will be used within the learning pods, to create large, medium and small spaces—learning commons, classrooms and small-group breakouts.

"There are lessons that lend to having your own classrooms," Drommerhausen said. "But you can also open them up for collaboration, and small groups can be pulled out of class."

Brookview Elementary offers dedicated art and music classrooms, special ed rooms, and band and orchestra with instrument storage, student lockers, a playground, lacrosse and soccer fields, basketball courts, and a library at the school, as well as 2-to-1 technology ratios via push-in carts, like other Stillwater Area Public Schools.

Construction of Brookview Elementary started after the district conducted a dozen-site search, researched location, feasibility, and price, landed 20 acres of a 40-acre cornfield in Woodbury, and chose Kraus-Anderson as construction manager. Some of the proceeds from South Washington County Schools' purchase of what was a jointly owned Valley Crossing went to build the new school for District 834. A successful May 2015 bond referendum supported the project.

Since voters approved the referendum, Drommerhausen has been busy getting student, parent and staff feedback.

"There was a lot of dialogue and stakeholders had a lot of input," he said. "We tried to be intentional about our students to make this the best building we could come up with. It was a design that worked for us."