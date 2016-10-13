Middle school design phase proceeds

Bids will be combined in hopes of saving money on the work, which will be paid for with proceeds from 2015’s successful bond referendum.

“The design effort has moved from the schematic design to the design development phase, where mechanical and electrical requirements are identified, structural elements are specified and architectural finishes finalized,” Mike Vogel, interim director of facilities and construction, wrote in an administrative report. “Meetings with the school staff will be held in the coming weeks to determine technology, performance space and furnishing requirements for the interior spaces.”

Construction of a new group room and a new music classroom are scheduled for completion in November 2017.

Woodbury Middle School’s addition and the new Oltman Middle School will be constructed later.

Woodbury Middle School will have group room and music room additions, as well. The floor plan includes 12 new classrooms — six on each of two stories.

“As with the other middle schools, additional meetings with school staff will be conducted to refine the classroom finishes, technology requirements and also the design of the new kitchen and serving spaces,” Vogel said.

Woodbury Middle School is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-19 school year.

Oltman Middle School, new in Cottage Grove and another result of the most recent referendum, was scheduled for a groundbreaking Wednesday, and the school is scheduled for completion by Aug. 1, 2018.

Grading has already started on the Oltman site, and the final plat and feasibility report was scheduled to go before the Cottage Grove City Council on Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to actually seeing some construction take place and excited to continue to work on these projects,” Vogel said.