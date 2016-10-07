Superintendent receives positive job review

The District 833 superintendent received a positive job evaluation from the South Washington County School Board, which touted Keith Jacobus' leadership in succeeding in the November 2015 referendum, balancing the district budget increasing staff salaries, progress on reducing the district's achievement gap.

"District 833 is thriving, growing and moving in a positive direction under the care, guidance and leadership of Superintendent Jacobus," board member Katy McElwee-Stevens read Thursday in a summary of the Sept. 15 closed session. "The School Board provided feedback to Superintendent Jacobus regarding his goals and overall performance metrics. ... The School Board is pleased with Dr. Jacobus' performance for the 2015-16 school year.

Jacobus keeps lines of communication open, promotes and supports a positive district culture, displays a strong work ethic and builds professional working relationships with the School Board, said McElwee-Stevens, School Board vice chairwoman. The School Board is pleased with Jacobus' collaborative relationship with other administrators.

Areas of focus include continued improvement on achievement gaps and the increasing the diversity of staff at all levels, McElwee-Stevens said.

The board urged Jacobus to continue work on a "meaningful and measurable strategic plan," she said, and to seek out opportunities to "bring technology to life" through programs and curriculum.

The feedback was in alignment with Jacobus' self-evaluation. He is reviewed on a biannual basis.

Jacobus earns $192,613 this year. He was given a 3.5 percent pay increase for the 2016-17 year after taking a voluntary pay freeze last year.