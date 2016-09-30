"I wore all gray one day — gray shirt, gray pants, I think I even had on gray socks. That day I thought, I'm an adult, I should match."

"Nice groutfit," complimented a then-freshman at East Ridge High School, where she teaches reading and English.

"What's that?" Donarski asked.

To East Ridge teens, the chic casual trend that melds the words gray and outfit is not only a millennial's fashion statement but also a homecoming theme. Groutfit Day has joined the ranks of Jersey Day, Greek Day, America Day, and Black and Gold Day — shows of school spirit expressed during dress-up days Sept. 26-30.

"We wanted to make them simple and still fun," said Elana Double, homecoming committee vice president. "More and more people are participating."

Shows of school spirit have really picked up as the students, in their sixth homecoming celebration, have piggybacked off the lead of a concerted Superfan effort to coordinate gameday attire, Double noticed. Since the school opened in 2009, Superfans began tweeting instructions for whiteouts or pink-outs at athletic events. The homecoming committee purposely chose Jersey Day and America Day from the themes generated by this year's Superfans, Double said.

The homecoming pep fest included a teacher dance, students and teachers smashing eggs on their heads, and the royal coronation. The parade featured homecoming royalty candidates atop Humvees. Homecoming offers students sports, other social aspects of high school and, as Double said, "gray on gray on gray, just pile on the gray."

Indeed the East Ridge commons was a grayish blur Sept. 27, when students sat down for lunch in a show of like mindedness.

That day, Donarski and special education teacher Angela Spoto independently showed up to school wearing shark outfits — one a great white, the other a hammerhead.

"We must have ESP," Donarski said of her former co-teacher. "We're just meant to be."

The goal for each of them: "Really positive reactions from the kids," Donarski said.