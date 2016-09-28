The rally featured Roar, the Royals' mascot, and a soundtrack that included "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince. The school band, cheerleaders and drumline whipped up the crowd, and even some of the teachers got into the act with a choreographed dance routine.

At New Life Academy, the rain held off as the school's cheerleaders lead a caravan of pickup trucks decorated with streamers and balloons and filled with members of the school's football, soccer, volleyball and tennis teams. It was Pajama Day for kids K-5, who lined the parade route in their best sleepwear and leapt for flying Tootsie Rolls and other candy that was tossed from the trucks. The parade featured the return of the school's Eagle mascot, in a spiffy new costume. The bird was officially dubbed Soarin at a pepfest following the parade, when the results of a schoolwide naming poll were announced.