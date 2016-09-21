Contract reached for District 833 maintenance workers

Maintenance workers in South Washington County Schools have a new contract.

The district reached agreement with Maintenance Employees, Local 70, on a two-year agreement covering July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2018.

The new contract includes a 4.55 percent wage increase in the first year and a 4.6 percent increase in the second year for all labor grades. There also are small per-hour increases for employees with certain operation licenses.

Some district health insurance contributions decrease in the new contract, depending on the specific plan. The district's contribution toward employees' retirement accounts was increased.

District 833 School Board members approved the new contract 7-0 on Sept. 15.

Local 70 includes 123 full-time employees and more than 10 part-time employees.

Human Resource Director Denise Griffith said only a contract for the paraprofessionals union remains to be negotiated. All other unions have current contracts.