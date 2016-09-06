First day of school starts upbeat despite soggy beginning

The District 833 school year got off to a soggy start Tuesday as students reported for their first day of class under rain swollen skies. Parents carried umbrellas and kids splashed through puddles as they trundled backpacks into school. At Woodbury Elementary, it was also the first day of school for new principal Connha Classon. In the school gym, physical education teacher Tom Kulenkamp had third-graders do "Spiderman Climbers" and other exercises. At Liberty Ridge Elementary, Gabriel Zgherea, 5, of Woodbury seemed a bit uncertain as he prepared to start his first day of kindergarten. His father, Yuriy, gave him a pep talk. Jessica Gillan of Woodbury brought daughter Ireland Rose, 3, when she dropped off some papers for her daughter Gabriella, 7, who was starting second grade.