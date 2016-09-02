District 833 teachers will start the new school year with a new contract.

United Teachers of South Washington County overwhelmingly approved a tentative contract agreement in a vote Wednesday and the South Washington County School Board followed suit Thursday.

The two-year contract, which was finalized with the board's 5-0 vote, would cover last school year retroactively, as well as the 2016-17 year. The union approved it 76-24 percent, with 87 percent of union members voting, union president Marty Fridgen said.

"We're excited," School Board Chairman Ron Kath said, "to be able to deliver on our commitment to increase teachers' salaries and to have a balanced budget."

Fridgen added: "I want to make things better for people. We always say a teacher's working environment is a student's learning environment."

The agreement completed Thursday includes an overall spending increase of 8.2 percent, including salary and benefits. It includes annual raises each year of the contract, as well as step and lane pay increases. There also is higher pay for new teachers and those who are on the upper end of the pay scale. A condensed pay grid would send teachers up the pay scale faster than the current scale.

It’s the second tentative agreement to receive a union vote. Teachers rejected an earlier proposal, which led to the union and district negotiators seeking help from a state mediator. The new agreement came after one mediation session in July.

"We want to recruit and retain," said Fridgen, an Education Minnesota governing board member, an 18-year educator (12 as a music specialist in District 833), and the daughter of two active union members. "We found we weren't retaining as much as we want to."

Five of 23 teachers' salary steps were deleted in the new contract.

"It helped us from a hiring perspective because we can bring people in at a higher pay level," Kath said.

Now that the new contract is ratified, teachers will receive retroactive pay increases for the 2015-16 school year. Salaries in all steps increased 1.3 percent in 2015-16, and the top 10 steps increased an additional 2.25 percent.

In the current school year, all steps increase 1.2 percent, plus another 2 percent for the top 10 steps.

There were changes to a teacher transfer policy in the tentative agreement. The current policy, a version of which has been in place since the 1970s, uses seniority as the basis for determining teacher transfers and filling vacant positions. Seniority is the primary factor determining transfers in the tentative agreement, but it also establishes a process in which principals eventually could interview to fill teaching positions. The transfer policy was changed but not eliminated.

Fridgen said that while the teachers are most excited to get school started and "do what we do -- we're ready to teach," she also noted that the 2017-19 contract negotiations aren't that far off. The new contract ends June 30, 2016.

After a closed session for labor negotiations, the School Board ratified the contract. Board members Katy McElwee-Stevens and Tracy Brunnette were absent from the vote.

Teachers have been working under terms of a contract that covered the 2013-14 and 2014-15 school years.

In mediation, both the union and the district compromised on the teacher transfer policy and financials, Fridgen said. While Minnesota is experiencing a teacher shortage, salaries and benefits matter.

“There are more challenges ahead but we are #1300united,” the union tweeted after the successful vote.

The typical time for negotiations falls in the middle of what will likely be another referendum push next summer, Kath said. The district will be ready to negotiate at that time, Kath said, but last summer the union and district agreed to push off negotiations until after the referendum passed in November 2015.

The delayed start to negotiations gave some taxpayers the impression that the negotiations were particularly long and possibly contentious, but Kath said the opposite. It took about the same number of negotiating sessions as usual to seal the deal.

"We never had a heated discussion. It was very professional," Kath said. "The board has always been supportive of the teachers. We're supportive of all our bargaining units."

The School Board on Thursday also voted 5-0 to approve a contract with members of the School Nutrition Local 17 unit, most of whom will receive 2 percent annual raises due to a two-year contract. First-year workers will start at base pay and receive a 2 percent raise in the second year of the contract, which ends June 30, 2018.