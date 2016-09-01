Search
    On the edge of their seats

    By William Loeffler Today at 8:33 a.m.
    A highlight of Woodbury Days was the Musical Chairs Mania. The large scale game of musical chairs - featuring 95 participants - was created by Woodbury moms Lisa Pratto, Erin Laboy, and Gretchen Flynn. Teams from six schools competed in Sunday's event, including those from Woodbury Leadership Academy, Valley Crossing Elementary School, Middleton Elementary, Skyview Elementary, Bailey Elementary and Discovery Charter School. Fifty-five local businesses pledged $14,250 and raised $945 in ticket sales. Proceeds benefited parent-teacher organizations in Woodbury schools.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
    randomness