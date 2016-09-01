On the edge of their seats
A highlight of Woodbury Days was the Musical Chairs Mania. The large scale game of musical chairs - featuring 95 participants - was created by Woodbury moms Lisa Pratto, Erin Laboy, and Gretchen Flynn. Teams from six schools competed in Sunday's event, including those from Woodbury Leadership Academy, Valley Crossing Elementary School, Middleton Elementary, Skyview Elementary, Bailey Elementary and Discovery Charter School. Fifty-five local businesses pledged $14,250 and raised $945 in ticket sales. Proceeds benefited parent-teacher organizations in Woodbury schools.