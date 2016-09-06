Parents and teachers need not fear that District 833's purchase of Valley Crossing Elementary will result in a dramatic shift away from the philosophy that has made its award-winning culture effective for students at the school.

Responsive classroom is here to stay.

It's supportive of the district's strategic plan, promoting a culture and climate of personalization, Superintendent Keith Jacobus said. "We would like to enhance what we do with responsive classroom throughout the district."

In the wake of having hosted a regional training on responsive classroom philosophy, District 833 is expanding its training in the philosophy. Valley Crossing sent four teachers to introductory training in June, while others received advanced training. Fees were waived for five teachers who attended the regional responsive classroom institute.

In front of the District 833 School Board last month, Valley Crossing Elementary principal Lela Olson and her teachers spoke at length about the positive impacts of their responsive classroom approach, which at Valley Crossing began 20 years ago upon the school's opening as a collaborative between districts 622, 833 and 834.

Olson touted the school board's decision to implement responsive classroom schoolwide "because that's where the real power is," she said. Responsive classroom promotes a positive school culture, including the use of all-school morning meetings, Olson added.

Sheila Franzen, who teaches grades 2-3 at Valley Crossing, said the philosophy promotes developmental awareness and is an approach that is both social and academic.

Lori Balza, who teaches grades 4-5, said students learn "welcoming skills" as every child is greeted at the morning meetings. Closing circles bookend the schooldays with an intentional goodbye.

Dignity is instilled, she said, because every student is greeted and feels wanted and a sense of belonging.

"Teacher language" is important and powerful, with similar phrases being consistently repeated by all teachers, said Laura Larsen, who teaches grades 2-3.

Rules and goals are created by the teachers and the students. Teachers reaffirm, reinforce and redirect students, Larsen said, with logical consequences for breaking the rules.

Valley Crossing also uses common skills throughout the school, like CARES—cooperation, assertion, responsibility, empathy and self-esteem, Larsen said.

Valley Crossing's three K-5 neighborhoods learn, sing songs and have reading buddies together, Balza said. It's common to see older kids saying hi or fist bumping with younger students, who are not scared of the fifth graders.

Brenda Mondry, who teaches grades 4-5, said small groups benefit the students at Valley Crossing, where pre-assessments and individual conferences are the norm. If a teacher knows her students' interests, she can adjust to different learning styles, Mondry said. Maybe, for example, a hands-on learner needs to draw instead of write for some exercises.

Several Valley Crossing teachers are trained in Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) tactics, including the WICOR method—writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading—to ensure that students with potential who put forth effort can succeed later at a collegiate level.

This method can be implemented in some lessons, like how to practice spelling words, during which academic choice contributes to students' success, said Lynn Schwieters, who teaches grades 4-5.

Parent involvement is encouraged, Franzen said.

"They're there when we need them," Balza added, "and we want them to come in."

Valley Crossing has a strong parent-teacher association (PTA), celebrates its curriculum, and hosts an annual science fair and an annual carnival.

But Shannon Casey, who teaches kindergarten and grade 1, said: "Responsive classroom is an approach to learning," not a specific curriculum.

Teaching teams and the teaching staff as a whole, too, hold each other to a staff covenant, Olson said, and it is reiterated on meeting agendas throughout the year. They think about: "What do you want to keep in mind today as we go about our work?" Olson said. "All of these things take time, but it is time well spent. We not only talk the talk but we also walk the walk."

Widely recognized as best practice, Olson said, responsive classroom is an approach adopted in Bloomington, Eagan, Edina, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Mounds View, Northfield, Prior Lake/Savage, Shakopee, St. Paul and Stillwater, among other districts. "The approach is powerful, and it really contributes to our success."