Cottage Grove man sentenced for raping teen girl in Woodbury

He received a 60-day jail sentence with credit for 31 days served and five years' probation.

The court dismissed two other charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct— all felony charges.

The charges stem from an incident at a Woodbury townhome in which Running-Jarvis allegedly joined two other males, both juveniles at the time, in forcing a teenage girl into sex August 2016.

According to a criminal complaint filed that month, the girl reported a sexual assault to Woodbury police.

She told police one of the juveniles charged and another male picked her up and stopped at a Walgreen's store before heading to the townhome, the complaint stated. Running-Jarvis and the other juvenile charged in this case were there when they arrived.

The girl said the four males identified themselves as the "CBG gang" and one of the juveniles asked her who she was going to have sex with.

Although the girl told him she was not comfortable having sex with him while others watched, the complaint states he forced her to have sex while choking her as one of the others said, "yah, get her unconscious."

She told police she said "hell no" to another teen who joined the assault. Running-Jarvis, she said, also assaulted her.

When Running-Jarvis and two of the other teens left the room, the girl said one of them told her she had to have sex with the third male, according to the complaint.

She said she was scared, so she complied.

When the male left the room, she said she called a friend on Facetime and said Running-Jarvis and the other teens raped her. She then, according to the complaint, walked from the townhome to Walgreen's and waited 30 minutes for a ride.

She reported the incident the next day.

A nurse who performed a sexual assault examination at the hospital noted injuries.

Police interviewed one of the juveniles, whose description of the incident matched the girl's report, according to the complaint. The teen said he was told the victim was 14.