    Woodbury man sentenced on fourth sex offense

    By Maureen McMullen Today at 4:07 p.m.
    Shawn David Langner

    A registered sex offender will serve nearly a 1 1/2-year prison sentence for attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sex using an anonymous mobile app.

    A Washington County District Court judge ordered Shawn David Langner, 26, of Woodbury to pay $820 in restitution on a felony charge of electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

    Langner was charged in February 2016 and faced an additional felony charge of soliciting sex with a child, which was later dismissed.

    According to a criminal complaint:

    Langner posed as a 19-year-old, proposing sex and suggesting that she run away to Texas. He then sent a photo of himself and called her.

    One of the girl's parents informed the Department of Homeland Security of the encounter.

    Langner's previous convictions include first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile in 2004, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile in 2005 and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014.

