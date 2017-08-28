Woodbury man sentenced on fourth sex offense

A Washington County District Court judge ordered Shawn David Langner, 26, of Woodbury to pay $820 in restitution on a felony charge of electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child.

Langner was charged in February 2016 and faced an additional felony charge of soliciting sex with a child, which was later dismissed.

According to a criminal complaint:

Langner posed as a 19-year-old, proposing sex and suggesting that she run away to Texas. He then sent a photo of himself and called her.

One of the girl's parents informed the Department of Homeland Security of the encounter.

Langner's previous convictions include first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile in 2004, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a juvenile in 2005 and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014.