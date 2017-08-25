Police seeking two men following string of hotel robberies

Police have noted five hotel robberies in the past month between 11 p.m. and the early morning hours in Woodbury, Hastings, Red Wing, Inver Grove Heights and North Branch.

Woodbury Public Safety described two men in their mid-20s or early-30s.

The men often ask hotel clerks about room vacancies before displaying or implying they have a handgun, police in Woodbury said.

Though there have been no injuries to hotel staff, Woodbury Detective Jeremy Miller said in a statement Friday the robberies have become more violent. “In the Woodbury incident, the suspects charged at the clerk while forcing their way behind the counter,” he said.

The robberies have occurred at the following hotels:

Aug. 24 at the Hampton Inn in Woodbury

Aug. 13 at the Budget Host Hotel, North Branch

Aug. 12 at the AmericInn in Inver Grove Heights

Aug. 2 at the Days Inn in Red Wing

July 29 at the Nichols Inn in Hastings

Those with information are asked to contact the Woodbury Public Safety Department at 651-714-3600.