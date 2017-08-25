Police seeking two men following string of hotel robberies
A rash of armed hotel robberies across the region has authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Police have noted five hotel robberies in the past month between 11 p.m. and the early morning hours in Woodbury, Hastings, Red Wing, Inver Grove Heights and North Branch.
Woodbury Public Safety described two men in their mid-20s or early-30s.
The men often ask hotel clerks about room vacancies before displaying or implying they have a handgun, police in Woodbury said.
Though there have been no injuries to hotel staff, Woodbury Detective Jeremy Miller said in a statement Friday the robberies have become more violent. “In the Woodbury incident, the suspects charged at the clerk while forcing their way behind the counter,” he said.
The robberies have occurred at the following hotels:
- Aug. 24 at the Hampton Inn in Woodbury
- Aug. 13 at the Budget Host Hotel, North Branch
- Aug. 12 at the AmericInn in Inver Grove Heights
- Aug. 2 at the Days Inn in Red Wing
- July 29 at the Nichols Inn in Hastings
Those with information are asked to contact the Woodbury Public Safety Department at 651-714-3600.