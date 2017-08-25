Property damage

A Woodbury man who reported 1:30 p.m. June 27 that his tires had been punctured the previous night while his car was parked in the 6200 block of Sunbury Alcove. The man had reported to police the week prior that his former girlfriend keyed his car and assaulted him at his workplace. He told police that neighbors saw a car similar to his ex-girlfriend's in the area around 10 p.m. the previous night. The man said he would call the police if he found more evidence.

Suspicious activity

Woodbury police responded to a call at 10 a.m. June 27 that a vehicle was driving slowly near the 10000 block of Eagle Pointe Terrace, which recently experienced the theft of several mailboxes. Police spoke with the motorist, who told them that she had been driving slow before pulling over because she got lost en route to a doctor's appointment.

A Woodbury woman reported at noon June 27 that she heard the door to her apartment on the 7200 block of Guider Drive in Woodbury open and close. She told police she saw a man in the stairwell and asked what he was doing in her apartment. He told her that he had not been in her apartment and later told police that he is painting apartment units in another building, but storing paint at the woman's apartment building.

An unnamed caller reported at 1:30 p.m. June 27 that a jet was flying close to their house on the 8600 block of Savanna Oaks Bay. Police found no notes about mosquito patrol scheduled for flight that day, but found that a low-flying F-16 came through Woodbury.

An anonymous caller reported at 7:14 p.m. June 28 that she suspects a new neighbor on Whistler Point Road is dealing drugs. The caller told police the woman recently moved to the neighborhood and has been meeting vehicles that pull into the driveway and handing them something before the vehicles pull away.

Theft

An employee at the Once Upon a Child, 10150 Hudson Road, reported at 7:40 p.m. June 28 that a woman involved in a previous theft case was inside the store, but left once she saw the employee. No theft occurred.

A woman told police someone shattered the front passenger window of a car near Red Rock Senior Living, 2195 Century Ave., and stole a purse containing several credit cards in the early morning of July 2. Her purse was later located in a nearby parking lot and returned, but multiple credit cards and her ID card were missing.

A Woodbury man reported that his wallet containing two credit cards and $50 in cash had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle at Red Rock Senior Living, 2195 Century Ave., in the early morning of July 2. The man contacted his credit card company. No suspects have been identified.

A Woodbury woman reported at 8 a.m. July 2 that a bag containing $400 worth of tools along with a $400 drill had been taken from her unlocked car parked on the 7700 block of Glen Crest.