Charges are pending against Tyler Peltier, 26, for allegedly driving under the influence. Peltier was driving east on 90th Street Aug. 21 when he crashed into a mailbox in the 9600 block, then left the road, went through a ditch and crashed into the prairie near Keats Avenue, Cottage Grove police Capt. Pete Koerner said.

The car started on fire after stopping about 100 feet into the field.

Peltier, who was the only occupant, exited the car before the blaze started. A passerby reported the fire around 7:30 p.m.

Officers contained the fire and performed field sobriety tests on Peltier, Koerner said. Peltier did not have alcohol in his system, but was showing signs of impairment. Charges are awaiting lab results on a blood test.

There were no injuries. The car was totalled.