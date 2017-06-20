Jennifer Lyn Allison could face up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 if convicted. She is scheduled to enter her plea Monday, July 24.

The boy suffered fractured bones, as well as internal body and head injuries, according to the criminal complaint filed June 13 in Washington County District Court.

Allison told police that she had been looking at the GPS on her phone before she saw the boy on his bicycle in the crosswalk. She said she was unable to stop in time.

Two witnesses at the scene told police they saw Allison's car strike the boy. One told police her car did not appear to stop or slow down before striking the boy.