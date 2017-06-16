Woodbury man, 27, ID'ed in Lake Elmo drowning

Police said Xiong and two other people had been fishing on Lake Jane when their canoe capsized at about 11 a.m.

Authorities said windy conditions played a role in the boat becoming flooded with water causing it to sink. Only one person aboard was wearing a lifejacket.

A neighbor who witnessed the distress responded in his boat, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He was able to rescue two people but was unable to reach Xiong.

Xiong was pronounced dead at the scene after multiple fire rescue and emergency medical services arrived.

Police said alcohol did not appear to be involved.

The sheriff's office said it is continuing to investigate the incident along with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office.