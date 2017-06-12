Man sentenced for planting camera in teenager's bedroom

Jeffrey Cramer, 47, was found guilty of one felony charge after interfering with a minor's privacy and possessing pornographic materials on a work computer after a teenage girl and her mother told Woodbury police they had found footage of the girl's room on Cramer's computer.

Cramer admitted to placing a wireless camera in the girl's bedroom closet and positioning it so it could film her whole bedroom.

He had set up the camera to transmit videos to his laptop and send notifications to his cellphone when it captured a new video.

A police review of the footage turned up at least one video of the girl getting dressed.

Cramer has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and must register as a predatory offender. Other conditions of his conviction include a no contact order with the girl, completing substance abuse treatment and completing outpatient psychosexual treatment.