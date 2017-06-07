Man found dead in Carver Lake Park in Woodbury

Woodbury police are investigating the death of a man found in Carver Lake Park the morning of June 7.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:30 a.m. after someone at the park reported a man who appeared unresponsive near his vehicle. They located a deceased man in his mid-40s, according to Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada.

The time and cause of death have not yet been determined. The man has been identified, but his name has not yet been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and they are not seeking anyone connected to the death.