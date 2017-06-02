In addition to the charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, Big Lake resident Makellia S. Jensen faces four more felonies stemming from the incident: methamphetamine possession and three counts of narcotic drug possession.

The 22-year-old was charged by warrant June 2. No court dates has yet been set.

Authorities allege Jensen was driving on Highway 35 in the town of Troy Oct. 21 when her car veered into a parallel traffic lane that caused 16-year-old Kyra Hayes to swerve and crash. Hayes died at the scene of the crash.

Jensen, who was ticketed for driving without a license after the crash, was stopped in almost the exact same spot on Oct. 29, 2016, where Wisconsin State Patrol troopers cited her for speeding on Highway 35.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness to the Oct. 21 crash reported seeing a female driver pass him in traffic. The driver of a maroon Ford Taurus was using both hands to operate what appeared to be a cellphone, the witness told investigators.

That driver, later identified as Jensen, pulled over after the crash and spoke with St. Croix County sheriff’s deputies, telling them she “was not really paying attention to the traffic behind her” until realizing the SUV Hayes was driving lost control.

The complaint states deputies executed a search warrant on Jensen’s Facebook account, which revealed a post stating: “I admit I cut her off not looking in my blind spot, she never honked when she could of so she obviously wasn’t paying attention either probably on her phone but who f------ knows now that she’s dead.”

Another search warrant executed on Jensen’s car turned up a substance containing heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl.

Carfentanil has gained special notoriety in the past several months. The drug, often mixed with heroin, is considered 10,000 more potent than morphine and was first used as an elephant tranquilizer.

The complaint states a syringe containing morphine was also found inside a purse in Jensen’s car.

Also found was a cotton ball that tests revealed was soaked in heroin, carfentanil and fentanyl, according to the complaint. Suspected meth was also found suspected meth in the car.

Jensen, who was allegedly found with two baggies of pot in her bra, admitted to being a heroin user, the complaint states, but said she hadn’t used the drug since about four days prior to the crash.