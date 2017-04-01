Fire crews were called about 1:15 p.m. to a report of a grass fire in the back of a home in the 4700 block of Radio Drive, south of Bielenberg Sports Center. The fire was spreading out of control and into a nearby cornfield, according to the Woodbury Public Safety Department.

Firefighters from Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Newport, Oakdale and Lower St. Croix Valley responded. A Forest Service helicopter was called in to help with fire suppression.

Windy conditions made extinguishing the fire more difficult, Woodbury public safety spokeswoman Michelle Okada said.

Radio Drive from Dale Road to Hargis Parkway were closed for roughly 1 1/2 hours.

An estimated four to five acres of the cornfield were affected, Okada said.

There were no injuries, and no homes were damaged.