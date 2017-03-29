The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the 74-year-old man was test-driving a vehicle when he drove through a fence in the store parking lot. The vehicle went over the roughly 8-foot embankment, landing in the pond along East Point Douglas Road.

Bystanders helped pull the man from the vehicle, and police then assisted the bystanders out of the water.

First responders lifted the man in a basket-like stretcher over the retaining wall. He was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul as a precaution.

The driver did not remember anything after he hit the gas pedal, according to the report.

The submerged vehicle was removed from the pond Monday.