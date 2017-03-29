Police assist with school incident; no injuries reported

Officers entered the school with what looks like a firearm but is a tool that propels bean bags, Woodbury police spokeswoman Michelle Okada said. The tool was not used. The student was calm by the time officers arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

Valley Crossing Principal Lela Olson sent an email to parents later that day informing them police had assisted at the school and that the incident was "quickly isolated to ensure the safety of all students and staff."

—Scott Wente