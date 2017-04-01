Major crimes unit to continue
Washington County commissioners last week voiced their continued support for the county attorney office's major crimes unit created to investigate and prosecute sex trafficking, sophisticated insurance fraud, organized retail crime, inter-county organized identity theft and other organized crimes.
Assistant Attorney Imran Ali was appointed to head the division. That left a vacancy that was backfilled by the position of special project attorney.
At their March 14 meeting, the board voted to extend the full-time position of special project attorney through the end of 2018.
"We needed that funding from the board to allow us to continue with Imran's assignment," said Brent Wartner, first assistant county attorney.