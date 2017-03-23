"Due to the nature of the work being done in the area the witnesses were unable to alert the other workers to the situation," Michelle Okada, Woodbury Public Safety spokeswoman, said in a press release Thursday. "When police arrived they found a worker had been entangled in equipment and materials."

The man, employed by Visu-Sewer Inc., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city of Woodbury contracted Visu-Sewer, of Pewaukee, Wis., to facilitate rehabilitation of the sewer line in the southwest portion of the city and the current section of the project in Carver Lake Park was scheduled to be complete at the end of this week.

While foul play is not suspected, Woodbury Public Safety investigations, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office were on scene to investigate and determine the course of events.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, as appropriate notifications are being made, Okada said.