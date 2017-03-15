According to dispatch audio, Woodbury police attempted to stop a Silver Ford F150 with Texas license plates just before 8:15 p.m.

The officers told dispatchers the pursuit that followed reached speeds in excess of 85 mph on Radio Drive. A Woodbury squad car crashed during the chase.

Law enforcement arrested the suspect at approximately 8:30 p.m. when he fled on foot after crashing the truck at the intersection of Stillwater Boulevard and N. Inwood Avenue.

More than a dozen police vehicles from Woodbury and surrounding departments responded near the crash scene. Police helicopters and K-9 units were also deployed.

The pursuit comes just two days following a separate high-speed chase that began in Woodbury and ended in a 54-mile pursuit into Western Wisconsin on Interstate 94. Authorities are still seeking the 29-year-old man they believe to have been the driver.

This story will be updated as it develops.