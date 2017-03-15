Developing: Woodbury police chase ends with a crash in Lake Elmo
At least one man is in police custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect crashing a vehicle Wednesday evening in Lake Elmo.
According to dispatch audio, Woodbury police attempted to stop a Silver Ford F150 with Texas license plates just before 8:15 p.m.
The officers told dispatchers the pursuit that followed reached speeds in excess of 85 mph on Radio Drive. A Woodbury squad car crashed during the chase.
Law enforcement arrested the suspect at approximately 8:30 p.m. when he fled on foot after crashing the truck at the intersection of Stillwater Boulevard and N. Inwood Avenue.
More than a dozen police vehicles from Woodbury and surrounding departments responded near the crash scene. Police helicopters and K-9 units were also deployed.
The pursuit comes just two days following a separate high-speed chase that began in Woodbury and ended in a 54-mile pursuit into Western Wisconsin on Interstate 94. Authorities are still seeking the 29-year-old man they believe to have been the driver.
This story will be updated as it develops.