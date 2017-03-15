Latrice Hillman, 26, was charged via warrant in Washington County for allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles at the Central Park YMCA and racking up more than $3,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions.

She was released on bail March 3.

According to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 9 in county district court, Woodbury police responded to five thefts between December and February in the Central Park parking lot. In all instances, the victims' windows were smashed out.

Items stolen included purses, gym bags, an iPhone, credit cards, clothing and other items owners left in their vehicles — often on the passenger seat.

On Jan. 23, a Woodbury detective investigated a $412 charge at a Woodbury Target on Valley Creek Road and discovered a woman fitting Hillman's description allegedly bought two pre-paid gift cards using a stolen credit card.

She also applied for a Target credit card and listed her name, age and an address in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, the complaint said.

Investigators chased down a number of other unauthorized purchases made with break-in victims' credit cards. They said Hillman used their credit cards at a number of retail, gas, grocery stores and gas stations in St. Paul and Woodbury.

According to the complaint, she mainly used the stolen cards to allegedly buy pre-paid gift cards that work like cash. But authorities suspect Hillman also used stolen credit cards to buy gas, washcloths, towels and sodas, as well as three fraudulent transactions in early-February at the Motel 6 in Roseville.

Investigators said Hillman allegedly attempted to charge $5,944 using stolen credit cards. Roughly half of the transactions were successful, according to the complaint.

A Woodbury Police spokeswoman said there were two additional vehicle break-ins around the time of the other thefts, but officers weren't able to connect Hillman to crimes.

Hillman's prior convictions from 2012 to 2014 include misdemeanor check fraud, check forgery and theft in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties.