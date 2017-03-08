Brian Lee Kersten, 61, of Pleasant Valley, Wis. pleaded guilty last fall to two felony counts of engaging in the sex trafficking of a person and aiding and abetting labor trafficking.

Kersten received a 48- and 53-month prison sentence for each charge, respectively. His sentence will be served concurrently, meaning he will serve prison time for both sentences at the same time.

The case also marked the first labor trafficking conviction and sentencing in Minnesota.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s office has ramped up its focus on prosecuting sex trafficking by creating a special unit tasked with prosecuting cases ranging from adults who troll the web for underage girls and boys to traffickers who hire out adults and minors for sex.

Orput said in a statement Wednesday that the case against Kersten is part of a wider trend in Minnesota.

“This case merely shows the depth and breadth of the sex trafficking occurring in this state,” Orput said. “We, as a concerned public, need to acknowledge this and persevere in doing all we can to bring labor and sex traffickers to the justice they deserve.”

Kersten, who owned a Baldwin Veterinary Clinic, admitted he transported women from China to the Extended Stay hotel in Woodbury last summer.

He was charged last September.

Imran Ali, the Washington County assistant attorney who prosecuted the case, said in a statement that Kersten was part of an international conspiracy to bring foreign nationals into the state where they would work as prostitutes.

In his guilty plea, Kersten also admitted that he would give a cut of his profits to a New York madame for women he transported from the East Cost to Twin Cities hotels.

According to court filings, a family member told Wisconsin law enforcement officials that Kersten had been bringing young girls from China to work in massage parlors.

“We have to remember that these are not victimless crimes,” Ali said. “All these women being trafficked are indeed victims.”