• Possible drug activity was reported at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 31, along Juliet Drive. Unfriendly residents run motors at all hours and produce chemical smells from one of the fourplex units. Two families live at the home.

• At 5 p.m. Jan. 31, police confiscated heroin, as well as a spoon and syringe, from the buyer of drugs at 2218 Tower Court. The home was under surveillance. A search warrant of the home was executed, the vehicle was stopped, and two subjects — a 27-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old female passenger — were arrested and booked at the Washington County jail for alleged fifth-degree drug possession. The vehicle was held pending forfeiture review.

• At 5:06 p.m. Jan. 31, Woodbury Public Safety assisted with execution of a search warrant at 2218 Tower Court. One 22-year-old woman was arrested for alleged thefts in Washington and Hennepin counties. A 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were also present. Thirteen officers were assigned to the call, according the ICR.

• A three-car accident took place at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 1 near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Woodlane Drive. A 74-year-old Maplewood man in a Ford F150 and a 21-year-old River Falls, Wis., woman in an Nissan Altima were uninjured, but a 50-year-old Woodbury woman in a Chrysler Sebring reported a possible injury. A state crash report was completed.

• A warrant arrest was executed Feb. 1 at 2218 Tower Court. One suspect, a 23-year-old Woodbury man, was arrested and booked at Washington County jail for allegedly selling drugs. Present upstairs were a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. A second suspect, a 22-year-old woman was transported to the county jail for alleged theft. Four juveniles — ages 9, 11, 13 and 14 — with three different last names were present.

• A complainant requested Feb. 1 that two individuals be trespassed from the premises at 2218 Tower Court. A man and woman were arrested for allegedly selling drugs while the renter was at work and her kids were at school and daycare, and management advised the reporting party to trespass them. Forms were completed at the Woodbury Public Safety Building.

• Police were called at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 1 to a business in the 1800 block of Weir Drive for a report of an 17-year-old whose 1-liter pop had been laced with Xanax. The previous night, the boy had received the drink from a friend of a friend. The boy threw up, stayed home from school, went to the doctor, and went to another doctor at Regions Hospital. It appeared he had consumed more than one illegal substance, in part because he was still under the influence. Officers heard several inconsistent versions of the story.

• Beginning at 7:19 a.m. Feb. 2, Woodbury police assisted in a multi-agency operation to combat the demand side of underage sex trafficking. The operation was hosted by Plymouth police in Plymouth. An officer assisted by conducting undercover communications with prospective johns seeking to pay for commercial sex acts from underage girls. Police arrested a 23-year-old.

• At 1:38 p.m. Feb. 2, along Collingwood Lane, a complainant reported her granddaughter had been held down by one boy while another pointed a gun at her. Two children younger than age 10 were also present. The assault allegedly took place on Nov. 30, 2016.

• A 16-year-old boy's stepmother caught him smoking marijuana at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 2 at their home along Knighton Road. She asked that officers not immediately respond, as she is working with a school resource officer and the boy is already involved with the Youth Service Bureau for a previous drug-related incident.

• At 2:28 a.m. Feb. 3, at Holiday Inn Express, a 32-year-old woman reported to police that a 77-year-old man took her wallet and money, and that she wanted her stuff back from the green vehicle in the parking lot. The man, who had rented the room, went to pick up the woman after they had met on a phone chatline. After drinks in his room, the woman asked for money in exchange for sex, the man told police. He declined and asked her to leave. The man let police search his room. No wallet was found, and the woman was advised of the results. She called a cab.

• Police were called to a possible break-in at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 3, along Braemer Lane, where someone appeared to be banging on a garage service door with a hammer trying to get in. Officers, though, found the neighbors who said they were attempting to break up ice in their backyard. No burglary had occurred.

• Police received a report of a person in a silver Nissan Pathfinder flashing a gun at another car at 2:08 p.m. Feb. 3, near the intersection of Keats Avenue and Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol was advised of the incident.

• A possible structure fire was reported at 4 p.m. Feb. 3, along Courtly Alcove. Smoke was emitting and ashes falling from ceiling lights. The 911 caller was advised to evacuate, and firefighters handled the call.

• A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Royal Oaks Elementary. Someone hid in the back seat when the 35-year-old complainant pulled his car up next to the gray Chevy sports-utility vehicle, which was parked next to a snowbank, not in a parking space. The SUV was gone upon officer arrival.

• A 48-year-old Woodbury woman called police at 6:42 p.m. Feb. 3, after receiving lewd text messages from a clerk at a GNC store in Minneapolis, where earlier the woman had purchased items and provided her cellphone number for the purpose of membership. The clerk, a 20-year-old Maplewood man, sent a picture of himself in underwear with an erection. The text asked if it's shower time. Store management told police the man would be terminated. The complainant was to follow up with management about her personal information, and she requested police contact the man and extra patrol in case of retaliation.

• Near Key Inn, police stopped three vehicles at various times on Feb. 4. A 53-year-old man in a tan Chevy Blazer told police he was in town for work and headed to the motel. A 31-year-old man in a red Ford F150 for turning into a closed business' parking lot along Woodlane Drive. He said he was lost while trying to find the Red Roof Inn. The passenger, a 30- to 40-something-year-old blonde, sat in the passenger seat. The driver of another vehicle admitted to attempting to hire a woman for so-called services, but he "chickened out," according to the ICR. The meeting had been set up through Backpage.com. The incident was classified as informational.

• Woodbury Public Safety responded to an accident at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 7, when a driver was reportedly trapped in a moving van. Ambulance transportation to Woodwinds Health Campus was provided, for injuries.

• Police were called at 4:21 p.m. Feb. 7, after a 9-year-old Woodbury girl was allegedly assaulted by another girl the same age at a bus stop in the 6800 block of Ashwood Road. No one had visible injuries. The families of the children gave police different accounts of the story, and the parents were receptive to discussion with officers about the incident. Staff at Skyview Elementary was notified.

• Firefighters were called at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Totally Tan, a business at Tamarack Village. A stand-up tanning bed was "popping fire and smoke," police wrote in the ICR. Police saw smoke inside the storefront, and Totally Tan and adjacent businesses were evacuated. Firefighters handled the incident.

• Short-term traffic — possible drug activity — was noted at 8:49 a.m. Feb. 8, near the intersection of Aspenwood Plaza and Upper Afton Road. The anonymous complainant asked that the incident be documented. Information was provided to Washington County's narcotics unit.

• At 7:03 p.m. Feb. 8, at Colby Lake Park, two boys were reportedly smoking marijuana in the men's room at the warming house. When an attendant arrived, the boys gathered their backpacks and ran for the exit, disappearing into the park while headed for Valley Crossing Elementary. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate the boys. The complainant was advised to call back police if the boys returned.

• Several students got stuck in an elevator at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 9 at Woodbury High School. Firefighters assisted.

• At 2:56 p.m. Feb. 9, near the intersection of Glen Road and Radio Drive, firefighters handled a call for help with a propane tank that set on fire. The 20-pound tank was located 100 feet from any structure but also next to an electrical box. Woodbury Public Safety saw smoke and flames upon arrival.

• Drug activity was reported at 3:48 p.m. Feb. 10, in the 10800 block of Falling Water Lane. Three teenage boys were in a car and allegedly smoking marijuana with a gold pipe.

• Students smelled of alcohol at 11:23 p.m. Feb. 10, at a Woodbury High School dance. Two 16-year-old girls, who showed signs of being under the influence, were released to their mothers. The girls each received a three-day suspension after admittedly drinking. No citations were issued.

• At 2:10 a.m. Feb. 11, near the intersection of interstates 94 and 694, police responded to a State Patrol dispatch call about a wrong-way driver.

• About a 2:21 p.m. Feb. 11 call to Petco, police wrote: "Animal assist. Rabbit got struck, is struggling in bush. (The complainant) doesn't want to see him struggle. ... Upon arrival the comp directed me to the rabbit. The rabbit appeared to have injured hind legs. I transported the rabbit to Public Works where it was dispatched. One shot."

• A 41-year-old Woodbury woman asked an intoxicated male to leave her house along Paul Road. He refused, so she called 911. He took off running, with no drugs or weapons. She told police she thinks he lives in White Bear Lake and didn't have a car in the area. Officers were unable to locate the male.

• Police were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 12, to near the intersection of Lake Road and Interstate 494, where a complainant reported a male might be selling marijuana. "Comp did not want to provide anything of value, unless he spoke to a task force officer," police wrote in an ICR.

• After a fight at 10:17 p.m. Feb. 12 at Key Inn, two men ages 24 and 26 were stopped in a vehicle near Woodwinds Health Campus. Neither man was cooperative with police. Although the passenger wore a small cut above his right eye, the Lake Elmo resident requested no charges. The driver of the vehicle, from Woodbury, advised he was inside the car during the fight and saw nothing. The victim, a 22-year-old, was uncooperative. Due to lack of information, the incident required no further investigation.

• At 6:08 p.m. Feb. 13, an accident caused injuries near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Radio Drive. A 28-year-old Afton man with a 5-year-old boy in the car was cited for failure to drive with due care after rear ending a 54-year-old May Township woman's Audi. The woman injured her face, an ambulance transported her from the scene, and she requested her car be towed despite minor damage. The man injured his knee, but he refused treatment and drove his damaged Chevy Trailblazer from the scene.