Climb for a cause

Woodbury Public Safety and Woodbury Fire Explorers raised $1,475 Feb. 11 in Minneapolis by participating in the 36th annual Minnesota CF Tower Climb and Run, in support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The team's fundraising was the most it has ever raised. Eight firefighters and five Explorers participated from Woodbury. The firefighters were Carl McGrane, Jesse Hansen, Corey Wasmundt, Shawn Kobylarczyk, Michael Williamson, Kelly Ausen, Nick Kluge and Ryan Malcolm (the latter also climbed but is not pictured). For more information, go to fightcf.cff.org. (Submitted photo)