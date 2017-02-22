• While on patrol at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 25, at Key Inn, an officer witnessed two vehicles arrive at the hotel, their occupants all entering the same room. One of the cars left less than five minutes later. The room renter had previously exhibited similar behavior, and the results were arrests for narcotics and stolen handguns. Police approached the room for a so-called knock and talk. The 23-year-old man answered the door, gave a name other than his own and got arrested for misdemeanor false info and an active warrant. Eight people in the room were all evasive with questioning, police wrote in an initial complaint report (ICR), and didn't allow a search of the room.

• Police were called to deal with the owner of a Ford F350 at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 25, after the man gave the complainant a hard time while he bought gas. The complainant said the man reeked of marijuana.

• A 911 caller reported an accident caused injuries in the 3700 block of Settlers Ridge at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. The complainant said a female was screaming and unable to get out of her car. Police arrived, though, to find an accident that caused property damage only. A 17-year-old Woodbury woman and a 26-year-old Cottage Grove woman were involved. A state crash report was completed.

• Firefighters responded to an oven fire at 3:51 p.m. Jan. 25, along Cypress Drive. The cause of the fire was burnt food. The fire was out upon firefighter arrival and the homeowner was advised how to vent the home.

• A 53-year-old's back and neck were injured in a hit-and-run accident at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 25, near the intersection of 10th Street and Hallmark Avenue in Oakdale. A Toyota Camry rear ended the complainant, who refused ambulance transportation and was treated at the scene. The suspect is a 27-year-old Woodbury man.

• A 44-year-old Oakdale man was arrested for violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO), after a call to police at 8:14 p.m. Jan. 25. Police went to the man's place of business, in the 1400 block of Queens Drive, and waited for him to drive away in his mother's vehicle. A traffic stop occurred, and the driver admitted he was using his mother's vehicle to avoid arrest.

• At 6:33 a.m. Jan. 26, Woodbury Public Safety was called to assist with a myriad of single-vehicle crashes, including a minivan that rolled over between Manning Avenue and Woodbury Drive exits on Interstate 94. Conditions were icy. The Minnesota State Patrol handled all accidents.

• At 8:01 p.m. Jan. 27, near the intersection of Tamarack Road and Interstate 494, two sedans crashed, causing injuries to both drivers and a front-seat passenger. A 31-year-old Chaska woman was cited for failure to yield after turning from Tamarack onto the interstate entrance ramp, in front of the vehicle of a 51-year-old Woodbury man and his 47-year-old wife. She had a head injury, refused medical attention, and left the scene to pick up her children. She later returned and was evaluated. Both drivers had a green light, but the woman turned at a high rate of speed. Both cars were towed, and a state crash report was completed.

• At 1:11 a.m. Jan. 29, police stopped a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Parkwood Drive. An officer saw marijuana shake in the center console and on the floor behind the driver's seat. Three 23-year-olds — two from St. Paul and one from Maplewood — were found to be in possession of 1.74 grams of marijuana. The driver was cited.

• At 3:39 p.m. Jan. 29, after an accident near the intersection of Tamarack Road and Woodbury Drive, a 43-year-old Woodbury woman was issued a citation for failure to yield. She crashed with the stopped vehicle of a 47-year-old Woodbury woman, who was uninjured in the incident. After showing signs of poor balance, shakiness and slurred speech, she was arrested, transported to the Washington County jail, and released. Her car was turned over to her husband, who arrived at the scene.

• Police were called at 10:48 a.m. Jan. 30, to a vacant home in the 2800 block of McKinley Drive that had a broken window under its deck. The window led to a locked room in the basement. Officers found the home to be secure, including the locked room, which required a long drop to the floor. Police determined it is unlikely anyone gained entry to the home, which a real estate agent and homeowner were getting ready to list on the market.

• A microwave made a noise like it was going to blow up, a 911 caller reported to Woodbury Public Safety at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 30. The complainant had put out a fire on the stove, and minor damage was done to the microwave. Firefighters responded and handled the call.