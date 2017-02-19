David Leonard Perron, a stranger to her, turned around and asked if the woman liked what she saw, put his arm around her and made lewd comments. When she didn't respond to the comments, Perron wound up and hit her in the head and ear with his fist.

The victim yelled: "He hit me, he hit me, stop him!"

Perron was swearing and acting belligerent and uncooperative with the Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy who responded.

Charges that Perron grabbed the victim's genitals were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

He spent five days in the Washington County jail and was to turn himself in Feb. 11, to serve the remaining five days of his sentence. If he fails to comply with the terms of probation, he'll serve an additional 30 days in jail, time which was stayed for a year.