Elderly man faces rape allegations

He was held in lieu of $100,000 bail with conditions or $150,000 bail without conditions, appeared in Washington County District Court Feb. 8, and was due back Feb. 13.

He is to have no contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Christmas 2016, the victim, known to Mouchka, sent a friend a photo of the victim cutting herself and stated she didn't want to live anymore. Officers spoke with the victim's parents, who said the girl had been depressed recently. The injuries were not serious.

The victim told her mother about the alleged sexual assaults, and the mother called Mouchka, who admitted to the acts.

Two days later, the victim's mother called police to make a report.

On Dec. 28, Mouchka checked himself into a hospital after having suicidal ideations. He admitted he touched the girl when she was 9 years old, as often as a few times a week or as infrequently as every few months. He said he stopped when the victim told him it was not right and needed to stop.

On Dec. 29, the victim recounted sexual assaults involving oral sex and exposure of the man's genitals while he played cards with the victim.

The victim recalled an incident at a Woodbury park when she was 9 years old. The man made up games that would end in sexual assault if she lost. If the girl didn't cross the monkey bars, slide down a slide and climb things on the playground in a certain amount of time, she would be forced to perform oral sex. She said that rape in this fashion occurred more than once.

On Jan. 19, Mouchka admitted to touching the girl's genitals at least two times and her breasts as many as 200 times, while she was ages 8 and 9.