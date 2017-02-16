Woodbury officers fund raise to participate in Road To Hope

Woodbury Public Safety will be well represented at the Road To Hope on May 10-12.

Four police officers -- Chris Rheault, Earl Merchlewitz, Bill Mason, and Tony Ofstead -- are asking for support in their 250-mile memorial bicycle ride that honors officers that have fallen in the line of duty. Road To Hope is affiliated with Law Enforcement United, and money raised supports Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Kids Camp and Officer Down.