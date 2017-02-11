Police report: Firearm but not presents stolen from truck

• The owner of a home along Hillingdon Road called 911 about his fireplace sparking and smoking at 6:12 p.m., Dec. 20. There were no flames. Firefighters assisted in turning off the fuse to the fireplace, then investigated.

• Police observed suspicious activity involving a 58-year-old White Bear Lake man and a 47-year-old Hastings woman between 3:11 p.m. and 4:19 p.m., Dec. 21, at Key Inn. The officer conducted surveillance and followed their vehicle, but ultimately didn't stop the car due to lack of probable cause. A follow-up visit with motel staff showed that the man had been registered at Key Inn 14 times since September.

• Neighbors called police at 2:19 p.m., Dec. 22, when employees were smoking outside of Prelude Homes, near the intersection of Raleigh Road and Woodbury Drive. The complainant said the smokers litter on the sidewalk and grass, and "expressed quality-of-life issues with having to walk the paths or share the paths with employees who choose to smoke," police wrote in an initial complaint report (ICR). Officers spoke with staff at the facility and advised the complainant that with the exception of littering, Woodbury Public Safety would not be able to resolve the issue.

• Police were called for a littering complaint at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 22, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Tower Drive. The complainant saw a man throw a soda out the window of his Buick Enclave. No officers were available when the call came in and they were not in the area, so the report was taken as information only.

• A man with facial hair and driving a Nissan sporting a crooked license plate stopped in a driveway along Savanna Oaks Lane to take pictures of a residence. The complainant didn't believe the person to be an assessor taking photos of comparable homes in the area. Police were called at 4:06 p.m., Dec. 22, and the 911 caller was told to call if anything else suspicious occurs.

• A 22-year-old Oakdale woman became upset after she was denied treatment at a clinic at 4:28 p.m., Dec. 22, in the 7000 block of Valley Creek Plaza. She hadn't paid her medical bill. Police were called because staff said the woman was making a scene. She had no money, had no winter coat, and declined resources offered by police. Her mother picked her up.

• At 7:22 p.m., Dec. 22, near the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Valley Creek Road, police caught a St. Paul man, age 19, in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was cited and released.

• A crash at 11:47 a.m., Dec. 23, caused personal injuries near the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Valley Creek Road. The 39-year-old Woodbury woman driving a 2017 Toyota C4E reported minor neck and back pain after being rear ended by a 1999 Toyota RAV4 driven by an 18-year-old Cottage Grove woman. The latter admitted she was looking around inside her vehicle and not watching the road when the accident occurred. She was cited for for failure to drive with due care, and a state crash report was completed.

• A 66-year-old Woodbury woman lost control of her 2013 Audi Q5 at 12:12 p.m., Dec. 23, and slid into a fire hydrant near the intersection of Tamberwood Trail and Somerset Road. The hydrant was damaged and the vehicle was towed. No one was injured.

• At 1:49 p.m., Dec. 23, an accident caused personal injuries near the intersection of Donegal Drive and Valley Creek Road. A 17-year-old boy in a 2009 Nissan Rogue rear ended a 29-year-old woman in a 2008 Honda Civic. The woman suffered minor neck and back pain. The boy had hit the brakes but continued to slide forward. No citations were issued, and a state crash report was completed.

• At 7:08 p.m., Dec. 23, a three-car accident occurred at the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Valley Creek Road. A 25-year-old Hastings man, a 52-year-old Cottage Grove man, and 60-year-old Woodbury man were involved in the accident. Passengers were also injured. The Hastings man was cited for no insurance, and police completed a state crash report.

• A St. Paul man called 911 at 8:14 p.m., Dec. 23, after he was twice pulled over for what he thought was an undercover police car near the intersection of Radio Drive and Tamarack Village.