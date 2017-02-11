Police witnessed a large number of cars in the cul-de-sac, and juveniles in the vehicles were advised to go home.

A boy who walked out of the residence exhibited bloodshot, watery eyes and slow motor movements. He told police he had been smoking marijuana inside the home, according to the ICR, and added that multiple juveniles were drinking and doing drugs there.

The 17-year-old son of the homeowner came out and talked to officers, but he hesitated to provide his father's information. The 17-year-old daughter of the homeowner was also listed in the ICR.

Eventually police contacted the homeowner, who called a friend of the family to the residence.

Officers received permission to enter the home to remove the juveniles, alcohol and marijuana.

When officers entered, they smelled marijuana, the ICR said. One teenager inside was under the influence and identified. Woodbury High School and the juvenile's mother were notified of the juvenile's interaction with police.

"Due to the large amount of (juveniles), they were released to return home," police wrote in the ICR. "Not ID'd."

Several bottles of alcohol and a small amount of drugs were located and destroyed on scene.

The father bought a return plane ticket and was on his way home, the family friend told police. She would stay at the residence until he arrived.