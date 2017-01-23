David Edward Williams Jr. surrendered to police at 11:23 p.m., after barricading himself inside his parents’ house with a rifle and then engaging in a three-hour-long negotiation with Woodbury Public Safety. He was noncompliant with police commands and a perceived danger to himself or others, public information officer Michelle Okada said in an email. SWAT was deployed.

A woman was injured inside the home, the extent of her injuries were unknown, and she and a second man were transported to a hospital for treatment of the woman, according to a news release sent at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

After being arrested and held on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and false imprisonment, according to Washington County jail records, the Washington County Attorney’s Office charged Williams on Monday with two counts each of second-degree assault with a firearm, kidnapping to commit bodily harm, and terroristic threats with reckless disregard. It’s common for charges to differ from what a suspect was arrested for, said Fred Fink, criminal division chief for the county attorney’s office.

Williams was scheduled to appear in court at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Woodbury Public Safety did not identify the victims, state their ages, or explain the extent of the injuries, citing the active investigation.

“My priority this morning is to work with our investigations/county attorney on the case,” Public Safety Director Lee Vague said in an email Monday morning.

“I don’t have additional information at this time,” public information officer Michelle Okada said by email Monday morning. “Search warrants are being conducted. Later today we will possibly have additional information to share. We need time to consult with our investigations division and the county attorney prior to releasing additional information.”

Woodbury police were called to the domestic incident at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Woodbury police negotiators talked the man out of the house at 1032 Briar Glen Lane, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The woman sustained an assault, police said in the news release. Okada confirmed via email that the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder during the domestic situation.

Officers established a perimeter to secure the neighborhood, and shortly thereafter negotiators attempted to persuade the man to come out of the house unarmed. SWAT was deployed in preparation for the man’s exit, police said.

The standoff lasted late into the night when the man eventually surrendered after first releasing his parents, neighbor Joseph Bonan said. According to dispatchers, Williams grew frustrated and demanded to speak with his father while speaking with a negotiator.

Bonan said he was watching TV Saturday evening when he received a call from authorities instructing him and other residents to stay inside.

The neighbor didn't recall any prior altercations between the man and his parents.

The homeowners have lived in the Briar Glen Lane house since 1994.

Another source, who declined to be named, said he saw three police officers yielding assault rifles who told him to go inside.

He said he did not hear any gunfire during the standoff, which according to a Woodbury Police statement lasted several hours.