It was the same house where Minnesota dispatchers said a person reported a cellphone had just slid off the roof of his garage.

About 30 seconds later, officers allegedly found their man on the roof of a home in the 1000 block of Rivercrest Road in West Lakeland Township.

According to Washington (Minn.) County jail records, the suspect was 26-year-old Tanner J. Marion of Hudson. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the legal process. St. Croix County sheriff’s officials said possible charges from incidents in Wisconsin will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

According to preliminary reports, authorities went in search of the suspect after he ran from a disabled vehicle that crossed into Minnesota just west of the Interstate 94 bridge.

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said deputies first began pursuing the car at 8:36 p.m. after taking a report of a speeder in Roberts. He said Roberts police were already on the lookout for the car -- the description of which matched a car involved in a hit-and-run earlier that night on I-94.

The deputy witnessed the car going about 80-90 mph northbound on Highway 65 toward New Richmond. Knudson said the deputy then activated his squad’s lights after noting that its front-end damage matched the car described by Roberts police.

The car went east on Richmond Way off Highway 65 before doubling back and passing the deputy, who turned his squad around and continued the pursuit. Knudson said the deputy -- who was soon joined by New Richmond police -- witnessed the car run a red light and illegally pass other vehicles as it sped back south on Highway 65.

Speeds reached about 120 mph during the pursuit, which Knudson said was soon called off. The high speeds, the lower severity of the original offense and the information gathered about the vehicle made discontinuing the pursuit “the appropriate call,” he said.

“It was a good assessment of the totality of the information we had at the time,” Knudson said.

The deputy notified Hudson police of the incident; an officer there spotted the vehicle west on Highway 12 and elsewhere in Hudson before it was picked up again on the interstate.

Knudson said officers attempted to stop the car, which had sustained a flat tire in addition to the front-end damage by that point, but it exited at its first opportunity after crossing into Minnesota.

The driver then got out and fled on foot, he said. Deputies from Washington County joined in the search, along with Hudson police and officers from Woodbury.

Marion was found on the roof of a house about a quarter-mile from the ditched car. He was arrested without further incident, Knudson said.

The website MN Police Clips provided the attached audio from the incident.