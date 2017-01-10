Police recover snowmobiles stolen from Woodbury

Ashley Marie Consentino, 30, appeared in Washington County District Court in December and is scheduled for her next hearing in March.

According to the complaint:

Two Polaris snowmobiles were stolen from an underground parking garage in the 6000 block of Hudson Road on Feb. 18. They were valued at $5,000 each.

In September 2016, Woodbury police became aware of an ad listing the two snowmobiles and trailer for $6,900.

An undercover officer met her in Oakdale. She brought the sleds and trailer.

When questioned, the seller admitted that she'd purchased the snowmobiles from a man with a criminal background while he was in jail. She suspected they were stolen, she said, but listed them anyway, she told police.

Her criminal record includes a fifth-degree controlled substance crime and traffic violations.