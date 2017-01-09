He'll be back in Washington County District Court in January.

According to the complaint:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded May 13 to the 14900 block of 110th Street.

When the child of the owners noticed an open garage door, he called his mother, who said she'd closed it. The child went into the home, saw a broken kitchen window, and then immediately left to call 911.

Sheriff's deputies saw pry marks on the window frame with blood splatters on the glass and decking by the front door. Blood samples were collected by the sheriff's office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension matched them to Davis, who was serving time in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes and gave a DNA swab.

"The lab report generated as a result of the DNA comparison confirmed that the DNA from the blood matched the profile of a single-source male that matched the profile of the defendant," the complaint reads. "This match would not be expected to occur more than once among unrelated individuals in the world population."

Davis, who had been released for a brief period of time, took an iPad, a 33-inch TV, $150 binoculars and a small wooden drawer containing silver coins from 1900.