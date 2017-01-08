On Aug. 22, after breakfast at the Burger King along Weir Drive in Woodbury, a man and his uncle saw Gronau in their 2000 Honda Odyssey.

Gronau was working so hard to turn a key in the minivan that the balding 250-pounder was sweating. He wiped his face with his black shirt.

"Get out, man, that ain't yours!" the men yelled at him.

They left on foot, following Gronau toward a nearby gas station and across Valley Creek Road, where Woodbury police caught the thief in his camouflaged pants hiding in bushes at Goodyear.

The victims identifying Gronau were 100 percent certain he was the man who left a shaved key in the ignition of the van. The key allowed access to the vehicle, but it wouldn't start.

Gronau has a lengthy criminal history, including felony drug, theft and auto theft convictions.