She was on her 220th day of being held on $750,000 bail when she was sentenced in December to five years of probation.

If she fails to comply with the conditions of her release, she'll serve 23 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. The prison sentence has a stay of execution.

A homeowner has a no-contact order against Parnell, but the woman kept returning to his house.

In January, a window was damaged and a laptop stolen from the protected party.

In February and early March, burglaries occurred. Items were taken from the home and its backyard.

On March 3, Parnell text messaged and called the protected party, which led to an order for protection being extended.

On March 15, the protected party's truck was egged in the driveway.

On March 22, the home was burglarized again and the truck disappeared. Luckily an iPhone was in the truck and could be tracked to Wal-Mart in Woodbury. The stolen items were in the truck, too.

Parnell eventually admitted to police that she had been to the house and took the truck. She admitted violating the OFP but denied burglarizing the place.

A week later, despite a court order barring contact, Parnell went to the day care of protected party's child to have a day care provider give candy to the child.

Parnell has a history of physically and verbally abusing the protected party, who fears for his safety and the safety of the child, according to the complaint.