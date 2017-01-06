With drugs wrapped in a dollar, man's car breaks down

But the officer called for backup and arrested Green, who had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges. The arrest in Woodbury led to a Nov. 30 guilty plea for fifth-degree drug possession in Dakota County and new charges for another felony in Washington County.

Police in Woodbury found two baggies of Molly, a mixture of methamphetamine and ecstasy, when they searched Green. At the time of his arrest, he had one prior conviction, as well as multiple pending drug cases, according to the complaint.

Green, who in Dakota County received credit for 88 days served in jail, is scheduled to face his next fifth-degree possession charges in Washington County District Court in early January.

Along with holding drugs in the baggies and a vile, in both cases Green kept white powdery substance in a folded-up dollar bill.