• Two vehicles parked at Wells Fargo, suspiciously blocking the ATM with their hazard lights flashing. At 9:21 p.m. Nov. 29, police were called. The cars were gone upon officer arrival.

• At 10:38 p.m. Nov. 29, a newer-model, silver Dodge Grand Caravan parked in the 2100 block of Grand Birch Lane with music blaring. A 33-year-old Woodbury man working in his garage approached the van and its occupants became confrontational. While he was walking back to his house, the van twice nearly struck him. The man followed the van to a dead end, where the man's assailants got out and jumped him. The man reported bodily harm, a fifth-degree assault, but no emergency medical services were requested or needed.

• A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was cited for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop at 12:46 a.m. Nov. 30 near the intersection of Century Avenue and Interstate 94 in Woodbury. Police initiated the stop when the man's vehicle took a left turn without signaling. His license tabs had also expired in October. The car smelled like marijuana, and police found a pipe, a bag of leafy substance and a small glass jar of drugs, all of which were seized for evidence. The man was released from the scene.

• An assault allegedly occurred prior to 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at Wendy's in Tamarack Village. A 28-year-old female employee hit a 38-year-old female employee before being sent home and likely terminated from employment. The victim showed no signs of assault, reported minor pain in her nose and refused an ambulance. That morning, the women were preparing food in the kitchen. The elder woman was requesting the younger woman work faster, the store manager told police, and the two employees began arguing. The argument turned physical when the younger woman struck the elder woman with an open hand. "That same hand was also holding lettuce," Woodbury Public Safety's initial complaint report (ICR) said. Parties didn't want an assault investigation, and the incident was documented and internally handled.

• Police were called at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 30 for a disturbance at Lake Middle School. One 14-year-old boy pushed another in the locker room after gym class.

• A 31-year-old Woodbury woman reported neck pain after her car rear-ended another vehicle at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 1 near the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Valley Creek Road. The woman's orange 2008 Ford Edge, as well as a honking 2017 Kia Sportage, sustained very light bumper damage. Neither the other driver, a 39-year-old Woodbury man, nor his 8-year-old male passenger were injured when the man braked for a third car, which made an improper turn in the middle of the intersection, causing the accident. A state accident report was completed.

• Police were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. Dec. 1 to New Life Academy for a possibly intoxicated man asking people for a ride to Wal-Mart. While an officer was en route, the complainant called back to report the man had left in a cab, ending his reported suspicious activity.

• At 2:09 p.m. Dec. 3, the victims of an alleged assault visited the Woodbury Public Safety building to file a report. Two men were assaulted by multiple unknown parties after asking an unknown man to use his phone to call a cab at Cowboy Jack's. The unknown man was confrontational, demanding money for use of his phone. Cowboy Jack's staff treated the injuries — one 34-year-old man had abrasions and a contusion to the head, while a 24-year-old man suffered a swollen eye. Police have few leads in the fifth-degree assault investigation.

• Two teenage boys were seen writing with chalk near a Bielenberg Sports Center lightpole. A 45-year-old complainant, who called police at 7:33 p.m. Dec. 3, believed he'd witnessed suspicious activity. Police found no suspects nor property damage.

• At 6:10 a.m. Dec. 4, near Cayenne Plaza, a homeless man who works as a valet driver at Mystic Lake Casino was sleeping in his red car with a possible broken window. No criminal activity occurred, and no charges are pending. The man, 19, understood what police described as an odd situation, declined offers to assist him in finding a warm location and drove away without incident. He went to eat at Perkins.

• Two black longhair kittens were found at 11:06 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 1000 block of Clipper Way. The 911 caller told police he was walking to his house when he saw the kittens lying in a yard without any identification. The Animal Humane Society impounded them.

• Sent to the Crosswinds East Metro Arts and Science School office for not following a no-cellphone rule and for talking about gang colors during class, a 13-year-old Woodbury girl needed mediation with police to solve her differences with staff. She called police at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 5 because staff told her she had to stay in the office until they could speak with her mother.

• A Woodbury woman and a Pine Springs, Minn., man engaged in a verbal altercation while waiting for a flashing yellow light at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 5, near Woodbury Middle School. After the man yelled at the woman, she followed him into the school. No crime occurred. They both had reason to be at the school.

• At 3:52 p.m. Dec. 5, Woodbury Public Safety responded to a fire inside an attached garage in the 9200 block of Troon Court. Upon firefighter arrival, fire and smoke was showing from the vehicle inside the garage of an attached townhouse. The fire was put out and investigated.

• A Woodbury 15-year-old was hit by a red Kia Soul at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 5 near Tamarack Village. The driver, a 65-year-old Woodbury woman, couldn't seen the boy, in a Seasons Parkway crosswalk, while she was turning left, even though he was wearing a headlamp. He came onto the hood on impact. The driver pulled over and helped the boy until emergency medical services arrived for evaluation. A state accident report was completed. "There was a melon-sized dent on the hood of (the) vehicle. ... No citations," the ICR said. "It is noted that it was dark at the time of the accident."

• A 24-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, both from Woodbury, were advised to block a 24-year-old Oakdale man they befriended on Snapchat. The Oakdale man sent pictures of his genitals to the woman and the other man, who reported the lewd activity to police at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 7. The city attorney said they had insufficient evidence to charge the Oakdale man with a crime, despite identifying the suspect using a Snapchat screenshot and the suspect's mother's Facebook pictures.

• At 12:53 p.m. Dec. 7, Woodbury Public Safety stood by as Washington County Public Health and Environment inspected rooms at Key Inn.

• A disturbance involving a weapon was reported at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 7 at Cowboy Jack's. A line cook said his coworker tried to stab him at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 after a verbal argument while cooking. The coworker held a knife about 6 inches away from his fellow cook, but he denied issuing any threats. A manager said there was more to the story, and police followed up. They are working through the issue civilly, and no charges are pending.

• A counterfeit $100 bill was passed by a blonde in her early 20s during the lunch rush at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 8 at Piada. The manager took the money to the bank to see if it was real, and the forgery was sent to the U.S. Secret Service.

• A former student, 19, was denied entry to East Ridge High School but then seen in the main hallway Dec. 8. Police were called at 2:03 p.m. The 19-year-old, who had previously made threats against school staff, was escorted to meet the principal, told that he was not welcome in the building during the academic day, warned for trespassing, "searched at the request of ERHS admin on their reasonable suspicion," and released, police wrote in the ICR. "No items of contraband or evidentiary value were located." His intentions were unknown.

• Police were called at 8:43 p.m. Dec. 8 to Century Circle for a report of someone smoking marijuana in a second-floor hallway. No specific apartment number was given to dispatch. Officers checked for suspicious activity in the area with negative results.

• At 9:27 a.m. Dec. 9, Woodbury police returned mail to residents and a business in the 1400 and 1600 blocks of Corral Lane, 1400 block of Donegal Drive, 6500 block of Sandlewood Road, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Hillcrest Drive, 1000 block of Tamberwood Court, and 9000 block of Cambridge Road. Inver Grove Heights police had recovered pieces of mail. One victim grew concerned that her identity might've been stolen before the recovery of mail containing her new driver's license.

• Woodbury Public Safety advised a Woodbury day care, a Roseville school, and the mother of an injured 5-year-old to improve communication after police became involved in an incident at 6:14 p.m. Dec. 9. The child hit his head during a bus ride between school and day care. He had fallen asleep while lying across the bench seat on the bus, and when the bus driver reacted to another vehicle's quick stop, received a gash. First aid was rendered and transportation continued to the day care, but a lapse in communication caused police involvement.

• An altercation in front of the Tamarack Village Bath & Body Works generated a police response at 2:42 p.m. Dec. 10. A Ridgeland, Wis., woman honked at a vehicle causing traffic congestion. The male driver got out and approached her window, which she rolled down. The man cursed and yelled at her, grabbed her shirt and asked if she had a problem. The woman spit on him and pinched his fingers as she rolled up the window because he would not let go of her. She told police she was never afraid, but only called because the man said he was going to have her thrown in jail for her actions. In the incident, classified by police as road rage, the man followed her for a bit until she turned into Woodbury Lakes.

• At 1:59 p.m. Dec. 11, a Babies "R" Us employee called police to report that two women were refused access to the store due to an internal memo regarding their alleged involvement in felony theft at a different store location. A female caller then called dispatch with a harassment complaint. The women were gone upon police arrival, but management was certain they were recognized as the offending parties. Police classified the incident as disturbing the peace or public nuisance.

• A Cottage Grove man spoke with police after a 911 caller reported his vehicle as suspicious at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 11. A newer white van was parked close to the ATM and the complainant said the situation "just didn't feel right." Presenting his identification, the 43-year-old told police he is a repair technician for the ATM company and that he would be at the ATM for the next two hours. Police found past ICRs for similar calls.

• At 9:16 p.m. Dec. 11, police responded to Key Inn at the request of a man who was being kicked out of the motel and had no place else to go. He asked Woodbury Public Safety to pay for the room because he could not afford it. He said he would pawn items the next day to repay the police. Officers advised that Key Inn wanted the occupant to remove belongings from the room, and the man said he understood. Motel staff allowed time to remove all belongings.

• At 9:40 a.m. Dec. 12, a citizen on a walk reported a gas smell in the Ojibway Park warming house. Woodbury firefighters investigated.

• A Woodbury 17-year-old admitted to stealing and then returning the property of her Woodbury gymnastics teammate. The victim — who was missing a lanyard wallet containing $25, a Dairy Queen BOGO card, and her driver's license, as well as $10 — reported the thefts to police at 11:17 a.m. Dec. 12. The victim's father got involved, and the next day before practice, the lanyard was found hanging on the gymnastics door. After review of video footage, a suspect was approached. Her mother was very upset and due to lack of prior history the suspect was referred to the Youth Service Bureau and asked to pay restitution. School consequences also applied.

• A car hit a light pole at 12:03 p.m. Dec. 12 in the 10900 block of Thone Ridge. The driver had backed out of the driveway and into the light pole, his Chevy suffered only minor damage, and a state accident report wasn't required. "The light pole was moved out of the roadway," police wrote in an ICR.