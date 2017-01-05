Charges: Elderly man grabs pregnant masseuse

According to the criminal complaint:

Lor went to Spalon Montage on March 13, with two boys who acted as interpreters, since he didn't speak English. The masseuse explained that Lor should take off his robe and lie with a sheet over him, then she would come back for a back massage.

When she came into the massage room, Lor was on top of the sheet, wearing only boxer shorts. She massaged his back for 25 minutes, pointing to areas he wanted massaged.

Then, he pointed to his stomach and turned onto his back.

As he turned over, Lor's arm brushed the massage therapist's chest, which at first seemed like an accident.

But in many years as a masseuse, the woman had never had a client request a stomach massage. It lasted five minutes, before he stood up, touched the woman's breast, stomach and genitals, over her clothing, for a few seconds.

The massage therapist tried to pull away, but the touching continued.

She grabbed Lor's robe and he left. A manager reported the incident to police.